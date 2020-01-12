Watching the forecast as the weekend wraps up

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We are nearing what may end up being a cold and snowy forecast for the Pacific Northwest and potentially the Willamette Valley.

As of Saturday night, both the Washington and Oregon Cascades will be racking in more snow with even some decent snow (3″-6″) for locations as low as 2,000′ for the foothills (Sandy, etc.).

The one constant that remains in place to wrap up the weekend and to start the new work week, is that the mountains across the state will see a good amount of snow. Winter Alerts likely in place for most of the upcoming week. That means you folks in Central and Eastern Oregon will have snow too.

What is coming up?

We are watching Sunday night and Monday evening for our first two possibilities for snow. I think Sunday night the snow levels will likely drop to about 300′ around the Portland Metro Area but we may have a shot for some very light snow to the valley floor. With that being said, the moisture isn’t very impressive at that time.

Mountain snow will continue through the week with snow levels dropping Sunday evening for snow to the roads for the Coast Range.

After we get through Monday morning, our next disturbance with a wobbly track at this time is going to move in for the second part of the day. The placement of this will make the difference, but at this time it does appear it may be enough to drop some snow Monday night around Portland. If this tracking changes a bit, it may be a bit too warm.

I would be prepared for some light snow Monday night at this time from Vancouver down to about Salem. Tuesday may have a few moments of snow, but it does look to rebound a bit and warm up with a southerly wind. This should prevent snow, but by late Tuesday the colder air starts to move our direction as the wind shifts out of the east. Weather models have been bouncing around, but it’s possible we have overnight temperatures into the 20s and a daytime high on Wednesday in the lower 30s.

How much snow?

Those totals have yet to be ironed out, but it’s looking likely that most of the valley will see snow come Wednesday.

Another possibility that will evolve the next few days, is if that system may stick around long enough on Thursday to allow for additional snow. One weather model is trending that direction.

For now (Saturday night, Sunday morning), snow levels around 2,000′, if the rain is heavy enough it may bring some fatter drops/flakes slightly lower.