PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were rescued from a sedan stuck in 3 to 4 feet of flood water near Alderbrook Road in Tillamook County Monday, about a half-mile from Highway 101.
Tillamook Fire District Chief Jeff McBrayer told KOIN 6 News that firefighters with the district’s swift-water rescue team responded to the rescue to a call for a car driven into high water at approximately 6:30 a.m. Arriving on the scene, firefighters found a driver and passenger trapped in the vehicle surrounded by flowing flood water.
“We used a rope system and had our guys wade out and then retrieve the victims,” McBrayer said.
Both adults were safely rescued from the vehicle without injury, McBrayer said.
Highway 6 in Tillamook and a portion of Highway 101 between Seaside and Cannon Beach Junction remain closed due to flooding as an atmospheric river continues to dump inches of rain on the Oregon Coast.