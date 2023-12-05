Both adults were safely rescued from the vehicle without injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were rescued from a sedan stuck in 3 to 4 feet of flood water near Alderbrook Road in Tillamook County Monday, about a half-mile from Highway 101.

Tillamook Fire District Chief Jeff McBrayer told KOIN 6 News that firefighters with the district’s swift-water rescue team responded to the rescue to a call for a car driven into high water at approximately 6:30 a.m. Arriving on the scene, firefighters found a driver and passenger trapped in the vehicle surrounded by flowing flood water.

“We used a rope system and had our guys wade out and then retrieve the victims,” McBrayer said.

The car still stuck at the scene hours after firefighters pulled two people from the vehicle. (Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office)

Highway 6 in Tillamook and a portion of Highway 101 between Seaside and Cannon Beach Junction remain closed due to flooding as an atmospheric river continues to dump inches of rain on the Oregon Coast.