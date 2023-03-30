PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain, chilly temperatures and tough mountain pass travel are in the forecast for the rest of the week as a new storm moves into the Portland area on Friday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that the storm will bring winter-like conditions to the region throughout the weekend.

“Our next storm system arrives tomorrow bringing in heavy rain, significant mountain snowfall, and daytime highs more familiar to the months of January and February,” Bayern said.

Showers are expected to trickle in throughout the day on Thursday before heavier rain picks up overnight. Breezy, rainy conditions are forecast for Friday with 10 to 15-mph winds and temperatures in the 40s.

Snow levels are expected to drop as low as 400 feet on Sunday night, and could sink to 200 feet during the early morning hours on Monday. Bayern said that any snowfall that reaches the Portland metro area is expected to be a wintery mix of rain and snow, which isn’t expected to have a serious impact on traffic.

“Right now, there’s a chance for some winter weather around the valley with a shot at hilltop snow,” Bayern said. “I think we could see a rain-snow mix again in Portland and the Willamette Valley that’s similar to last week’s wintery weather.”

The storm is also expected to bring heaps of fresh powder to the Cascades. NOAA has issued a “winter storm watch” for as 2 to 4 feet of snow and 40-mph winds will be possible along mountain passes Friday night through Sunday evening. Drivers traversing local mountain ranges this weekend can expect tough travel and traffic delays.