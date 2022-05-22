PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Let the warmer side of May treat you with another pleasant weekend. This is going to be the second back-to-back 70 degree or more weekend this May.

There hasn’t been much warmth this spring, but we now have had two weekends in a row with some of our warmest temperatures this year. We are going to return to the 70s again Sunday, with highs in Portland, nearing the mid 70s. It will be a nice morning with blue sky and a calm wind. The afternoon will bring in more clouds, but we will refrain from the rain. The warmest part of the day should be in the late afternoon and early evening.

Following the nice weather will be more clouds late Sunday into Monday. There will be a weak disturbance that passes to the north Sunday night. It may trigger a few showers up in Washington or the higher terrain late. We should avoid the rain Sunday. It will also not be as stormy as what had occurred on Saturday to kick the weekend off. That thunderstorm threat will be low and it will also just be well to the east.

Swipe through the graphics to see the Futurecast and temperatures for the day.

The weather pattern will back up the nice weather as a ridge continues to build just to the southwest. That ridge will park over the Pacific Northwest (PNW) by midweek. It may be another nice day to get out to some of the water fountains around the area. It’s a great day to get out for a hike too. Conditions should start to dry up for the next few days before the rain really returns late week.