We are now entering our wettest month of the year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Are you ready for some rain? A good old fashioned Pacific Northwest soaking?

November is the time of the year where we get ample use of our rain jackets and we relearn to do all the things we like to do but in the rain. The month has started dry and relatively warm; however, showers are coming back to the forecast this week and that will start Tuesday.

Rain chances increase Tuesday and just about everyone will have a passing shower or two. There may be some of you in Central Oregon that avoids the rain, with the rain shadow at work.

Will this be the ongoing weather pattern? It’s highly likely we will continue to have these fall showers through the month, but we have had some dry Novembers in the past (we will discuss that further in the blog).

Here is the front that will be sliding through the region on Tuesday. Tuesday morning is likely still dry around Portland until 8 in the morning or potentially later in the morning. I don’t believe we will start much earlier than that, but if we do have some rain, it should be rather light at that point of the morning.

Shower activity increases for all in the Willamette Valley by mid-day. Moisture finds a way to the east as the day continues on, so that chance increases for you folks out to Pendleton. Likely slowing down by night, but there will still be some lingering showers around.

Let’s briefly discuss the rain totals through Tuesday into Wednesday night, which is when the heaviest rain will be for the Oregon coast and the coast range. I believe we may pick up around a quarter to half an inch of rain by the time we wrap up Wednesday.

Very little rain east of the Cascades, but we should have some isolated showers as I mentioned above. Snow levels don’t drop too much on Tuesday, but we will likely see some mountain snow on Thursday.

This is going to be our first rain event of November. On average we tend to receive somewhere around 5.63 inches of rain for the month. This event is going to be a small piece of our total and we have a long ways to go if we are going to hit our average. You may remember in 2006 that we had nearly 12 inches of rain in November. Talk about a wet month! There are some years that we are nearly as dry as the summer. In 1976 we only had .77 inches of rain for the month of November. In fact, both 2018 and 2019 were dry and well below average.

You may recall that last November we had our 5th driest November on record going back to 1940. We had collected 1.52 inches of rain in November, which is far below that average above. November is very important for us, this can be a month that may help drought conditions or kickstart a dry water year. Many are still in a drought and we need this rain. So will this be our wettest month? We will definitely find out in the next 28 days.