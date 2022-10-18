PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There seems to be nothing slowing down the heat yet this month. We have seen above-average temperature after above-average temperature. Tuesday will be no different!

High pressure builds back up the next couple of days, carrying our temperatures well back up into the 70s and potentially even the lower-80s by Wednesday.

Expect a smoke haze to return on Tuesday as well, due to the shift in wind aloft. The air quality will likely take a hit, with most in the moderate category and down to unhealthy in southwest Washington. Make sure you limit your time outdoors or plan on the negative effects of that wildfire smoke.

Temperatures will begin in the 50s Tuesday morning. There will be some clouds around too. Sunshine increases during the day, warming to the mid to upper-70s. Most spots should see a full sky of blue with a mix of wildfire smoke. Temperatures will again feel much warmer than a typical October day across most of the state.

Swipe through the slideshow below to see the forecast in your area.

Have a great day!