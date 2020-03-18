We could use some spring showers to finish the month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It sure has been a moody March with snow turning to spring sun just a day later. We’ve had some cold mornings with frost and some warm afternoons. What we’ve been lacking this month is rain.

Right now we have accumulated 1.24 inches at the Portland Airport. We are approaching an inch below normal for the month. On average, March comes in around 3.68 inches. We have 13 more days to see what we can do, with no immediate threat for deep moisture, but a few showers in the forecast possibly next week.

It's looking like a dry start to #Spring for #Portland – Models picking up on some rain by Monday. We need those spring showers! @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/HuTmUMwSdU — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) March 18, 2020

We can thank our rainy/snowy Saturday for just about 60% of the moisture that we’ve seen this month. We topped off at .74 inches with our next best event on March 6, with .33 inches. With just two days this month accounting for 86% of our monthly total. It’s possible we have another two days that does something similar and then we are back where we should be. It’s just not in the forecast at this time.

With that being said, 56.7% of the state is now at a moderate drought. Including many in the southern Willamette Valley with the abnormally dry conditions creeping up to Portland. Here is my concern at this moment, is from this point on we typically see less and less rain as we approach Months like June where we only average 1.70 inches. It’s still possible we have some wet spring months that are above average and we see improvements. However, the chance for deep moisture becomes limited as the upcoming months approach.

Here is a chart of the Portland Rain Averages by month from Jan-Dec. April and May still bring in some “do good” rain, however, it slides almost about an inch from March.

