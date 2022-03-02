PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The atmospheric river that has been hounding the Pacific Northwest will start a one-way ticket ride to the south. Before the water bails, we will have more rain on Wednesday.

Portland is expecting light rain in the morning, with on and off rain in the forecast by the afternoon and night. You will find plenty of raindrops on your head if you don’t grab the rain jacket or umbrella.

Temperatures are going to be closer to average in the Willamette Valley Wednesday. Expect highs in the lower to mid-50s, with a few balmy temperatures in central Oregon or near The Dalles. Swipe through the graphics below to see the forecast in your area. We are expecting rain for all on Wednesday (some areas more than others).

The Oregon coast will break away from the rain from the north to the south. There will be showers to the north and more consistent rain from around Lincoln City south. We will not detach from the atmospheric river (AR) as a whole just yet.

Temperatures hover in the lower 50s about all day until later at night when the temperatures are dropping to the 40s. There’s an equal chance for rain up and down the valley to start the day. The wind will not be as aggressive Wednesday, but be ready for a southwest wind around 5 to 10 mph.

The western Gorge will be wetter than the communities east. Government Camp and the base of the ski slopes will have a mix of rain and snow on Wednesday, starting with rain, but the cooler air slides in through the day. Snow levels should drop to 5,500 or even 5,000 feet by evening. This will help bring snow in for the second part of the day.

If you swipe to the jet stream graphic, you can see the strong southwest flow still locked into our region by afternoon. This wind is helping transport that moisture into our part of the PNW. Once we lose connection with that wind, we will lose connection with the depth of the AR. Regardless, weather models are still pumping in plenty of moisture Wednesday. We will keep an eye on weather alerts Wednesday morning.