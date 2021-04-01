We keep it warm Thursday but temps drop heading into weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We need a name for the roller coaster that takes place in spring. Bigfoot’s dance? Something Pacific Northwest in nature.

Well, we are riding that the next few days as temperatures go from way up top down to below average by Easter. We are going to be bouncing around a bit for the next few weeks, but it looks like we are going to be on the drop heading into the weekend.

It won’t be much on Thursday, in fact, we’re riding smoothly right now with temperatures above average and into the 60s once again. High pressure is still the dominant force in our forecast and that means slightly warmer and fairly clear. We may have some clouds today, we will talk about that below.

Temperatures are going to be jumping to the mid-60s today. This will be cooler than Wednesday, but not by a large margin. If you’re out at the coast, especially the northwest coast, it may be slightly cooler as a decaying front moves down and ushers in some clouds. Temperatures holding to the upper 40s to lower 50s for you.

Where will the “heat” be? Well, it’s possible that some folks over in Pendleton top off in the lower 70s today. Temperatures warming to near 70 for Central Oregon today too. That’s a lot warmer than the 40s and 50s that were out there to start the week this week. This was because of the cold and breezy front that moved through early in the week. It’s definitely been a roller coaster for you folks there.

Do you have some light humor prepared for April Fools Day? You need to join in and watch the shows because they may have a few tricks up their sleeves for the first day of the month.

Notice our average high is actually in the upper 50s for today. Hoorah, we will be above average again in Portland! Honestly, great weather for just about anything outdoors. Slightly cool in the morning and nice and mild in the afternoon.

As I hinted at above, there is a weak front trying to move in as this high pressure shifts to the east. This is going to usher some clouds into the forecast today. This will mainly impact areas of the coast, where models are even trying to bring in some light rain. I wouldn’t count on that. That high pressure should eat away at that moisture.

For those of you that are hoping to jump back on that roller coaster and take it back to the 70s, you may have to wait for a while. It looks like we are going to stay on the cooler side next week.