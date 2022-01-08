We may be getting dry this weekend but rivers still run high

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Overall, a nice, dry weekend is in your future. It will be colder Saturday morning with a few lingering showers. Snow levels may be as low as 1,500′ Saturday morning. Then high pressure takes over for the weekend and we can collectively escape the slap of winter in our face.

Meanwhile, many river communities will be spending this weekend assessing damage and cleaning up. Some roads may still be water logged so be prepared to take a detour. Watch for additional landslides and high, fast flowing rivers this weekend. Most rivers will be lowering from flood stage by Sunday.

We had incredible rain totals from this last week thanks to a vigorous atmospheric river. The month to date total for Portland of 4.03″ inches is only 1 inch shy of the normal rainfall for the month of January. So we’re way ahead of the game for 2022.

And then Astoria had record rainfall Thursday of more than 5″ inches, dumping a crazy old daily record last set in 1914! Astoria’s month to date rain total now is 8.87″. That’s 6.33″ inches above normal month to date. So what is the normal January full month total for Astoria? That’s 10.59″ inches. Almost there!

Flood warnings from NWS

The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oregon and Washington. Luckiamute River near Suver affecting Polk and Benton Counties. Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties. Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. Pudding River at Aurora affecting Clackamas and Marion Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=flood%20warning

Above normal rainfall dominates this winter but drought remains









Every month since Sept above normal rainfall

Current month to date total as of 1/7/2022

We’re just 1 inch shy of matching the normal rainfall for the month of Jan in a matter of just 1 week

Record rain Thursday for Astoria

Rain totals from Tues – Fri

Forecast this weekend

Highs for Portland will be in the mid 40’s and overnight lows in the low 30’s. The sunniest day will be Sunday with an offshore flow developing under high pressure. Despite the expected dry weather, be ready for snow covered roads over mountain passes. Visit Trip Check before you start your drive. We’ve seen passes close leaving motorists stranded due to accidents on snow and ice.

NWS Seattle discusses landslide threat

HEAVY RAINFALL OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS WILL MAINTAIN AN INCREASED THREAT OF LANDSLIDES IN WESTERN WASHINGTON INTO SATURDAY. Southwest Interior-Everett and Vicinity-Tacoma Area- Admiralty Inlet Area-Hood Canal Area-Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- North Coast-Central Coast-Bellevue and Vicinity- Seattle and Vicinity-Bremerton and Vicinity Heavy precipitation over the past few days and weeks, as well as snowmelt, has increased soil moisture to saturated levels across western Washington. As heavy precipitation has ended, the threat of landslides will slowly decrease throughout the coming days. www.weather.gov/seattle