We now have a new all-time June high record in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -It may only be for a day, but we have officially taken down the 102 record from 2006. That was also the record for the all-time June high temperature.

As of 4 p.m. on Saturday, the temperature hit 104 degrees. This is subject to change as we enter the evening hours, as the temperature may bump up another degree or two. It’s likely we get close to 106 today. We will remain over 100 degrees until the 8 p.m. hour, potentially longer. The heat will continue until late tonight, with many struggling to drop below the mid 70s heading into the morning hours.

That didn't take long. 104 folks. Taking down the all-time June record with time to kick it up a few more degrees. Tomorrow and Monday to be 5 degrees or so warmer. @KOINNews #orwx #PNWheatwave pic.twitter.com/FQmDS4zzeV — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) June 26, 2021

Most locations in the Willamette Valley have cracked 100 degrees this afternoon. Salem currently at 103 and Eugene not far behind at 102. The Dalles is pushing 110 before dinner hours, with more heat in the forecast the next couple of days.

If you want to cool off, you have to head to the Oregon coast. Temperatures in the mid-60s for Florence and nearby communities. We are at least 10 degrees above the temperatures at this time on Friday.

4 pm temperatures

4 pm temp change

An excessive heat warning is in place until 11 p.m. on Monday night.

We are expecting the warmest temperatures to occur on Sunday and Monday afternoon. Both days are likely to hit 110 with the potential for temperatures to even surpass that. A reminder to stay cool, drink water, check on your family and neighbors, recognize your pets needs, etc. Please limit your time outside, with many hours over 100 degrees, and a majority of the day over 90.