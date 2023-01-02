PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some of you in the Willamette Valley are waking up to fog and low clouds as the airmass over us is very stable with little to no wind. The rest of the day should remain dry.

By later Monday night, a weak weather system off of the coast will move inland and spread some light precipitation into the Portland metro area. Some of this may start out as a little light snow and rain mixed down to about 500 feet of elevation.

I do not expect any significant accumulations on the valley floor, but some locations in the hills could see a trace of light snowfall in the grass overnight Monday night.

Temperatures will run a little below normal on Monday with highs topping out in the lower 40s both in the Willamette Valley and along the coast.

The next significant system arrives on Wednesday into Thursday for more rain and mountain snow. Speaking of snow, this should be a good week for mountain skiing.