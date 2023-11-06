PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Funnel clouds could form and even touch down as weak tornadoes Monday as 15 to 25-mph southerly winds and 40-45 mph gusts are expected across the Willamette Valley, along the Oregon Coast and around the greater Portland-Vancouver metro area.

The forceful winds could also down tree limbs, potentially causing power outage issues. Portland’s National Weather Service office has issued a wind advisory for the region from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Would not be surprised if a funnel cloud or a weak tornado ends up being reported somewhere along the coast, Willamette Valley, Portland metro or Clark County,” Portland’s NWS office stated.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern says that, although possible, tornadoes are unlikely to form around the region. Thunderstorms and periods of heavy rain are also in Monday’s forecast.

“Today’s weather will be a mixed bag of showers, dry pockets, and torrential downpours,” Bayern said. “Thunderstorms could produce lightning and hail. There is also a slight chance for a funnel cloud or weak tornado to form. We’ll need to keep our eyes on the sky and radar all day today.”