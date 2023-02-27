PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The final storm of a series of three over the past week arrives in Portland. This latest system is the weakest of the bunch because of warmer temperatures.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Monday’s wintry mix forecast for Portland

Monday morning’s snow flurries will turn to rain as temperatures continue to climb into the low 40s in Portland. Persistent rain is unlikely Monday or Tuesday. A few dry moments will be found throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Driving conditions expected in Portland Monday

The evening commute Monday will remain clear of icy conditions. Roads will stay wet as temperatures hover above freezing. Some icy spots are possible in shaded areas and over bridges and overpasses late Monday night. Those locations are usually the first to freeze when temperatures dip to 32 degree.

Any snow that may fall late Monday night into Tuesday morning will be lost to melting below 2,500 feet. Higher elevations will continue to see snow Monday into Tuesday.

Portland’s extended weather forecast

Drier and warmer conditions return to the Pacific Northwest Wednesday. The middle of the week will be the driest point over the next 7 days. Rain returns to the forecast as early as Thursday.