PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The National Weather Service has issued winter weather and high surf advisories for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington as low-elevation snow and 25-foot waves are forecast to impact the region into Tuesday.

Winter frost at Multnomah Falls (photo by Clifford Paguio).

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that snow may begin to fall by 10 p.m. Monday night and persist into Tuesday morning. Approximately 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible in the Portland hills and areas above 500 feet. An inch of snow or less could fall in Portland’s low-lying areas.

“We’ll see a brief and light round of snow showers heading into early Tuesday morning,” Bayern said. “The heaviest snow will stick to the hilly neighborhoods but expect slick conditions on roadways with school delays possible.”

Rain and snowfall are expected to clear by 11 a.m. Tuesday with partly sunny skies in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. More precipitation is in the forecast for the second half of the week.

The high surf advisory issued for the coast will remain in effect between Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Breakers of 20 to 25 feet will be possible during this time.

“Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly,” the NWS warns. “People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shorelines.”

