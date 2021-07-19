Weather alerts return early in the week with warm and dry conditions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Here we go with another July summer week and we have more weather alerts and ongoing dry conditions for the state of Oregon.

We have a variety of wildfire-related concerns east of the Cascades, with nothing pressing around Portland. We will get to those weather alerts below, but why don’t we take a look at how the forecast is going to break down today before we get to those.

Temperatures are cooler in the morning hours, with most neighborhoods in the mid to upper 50s to start the week. Slightly warmer around downtown, likely in the lower 60s. Temperatures nearly in the 70s for the Hermiston region around the state border by morning. This section of the state has been running hot all summer. No different this week, as conditions cycle through the same cycle. The Oregon coast will start the morning around the lower to mid-50s. A crisp start to the morning beach run, but overall, it’s going to be another nice day out there.

Cycle to the afternoon temperatures and you can see that most in the Willamette Valley are in the mid to upper 80s today. Pushing 70 from Astoria down through Tillamook, with highs slightly cooler south of Tillamook county. Temperatures running around 90 for central Oregon and then it warms up as you near Pendleton through the I-84 corridor.

As temperatures warm up the conditions remain dry. Especially from The Dalles east to Baker City. If you travel that whole section of the state, it’s going to be warm and breezy. This will prompt a fire weather warning tomorrow afternoon, until Tuesday night.

Expecting wind gusting to the 30-40 mph range, with low relative humidity, sucking the moisture from the fuels. A fire weather watch is also in place for the Blue and Wallowa mountains because of isolated thunderstorms today and Tuesday.

You can see the thunderstorm potential for today ranges from Klamath county all the way up to the far northeast corner of Oregon. Anywhere in that zone may see a thunderstorm develop tomorrow and Tuesday. This may mean more lightning and gusty conditions around Lake, Harney, Malheur and Baker counties (to name a few in the green shade). With the dry conditions, we definitely want to avoid lightning.

Futurecast is only picking up on a few of those cells by tomorrow late afternoon and evening. They don’t seem to make it as far west as Klamath county, but it is still in the risk zone. That means wildfires like the Bootleg fire, maybe picking up more moisture for additional pyrocumulus clouds. This also may mean for risky moments for the wildland firefighters that are in this region of the state battling the massive wildfire. Let’s hope for more containment and a pacified state of balance tomorrow evening.

Lastly, there is going to be wildfire smoke moving through the state through the week. This is likely to just stay to the east of the Cascades this week. The wind is running more out of the southwest, which means some of that smoke will find a way north into the Cascades and up through areas of the Lower Columbia Basin. I would anticipate a hazy sky through Mt. Hood and into most locations east of Hood River.

There are no significant changes to the weather pattern this week, leaving the smoke on that side of the state. Air quality will take a bit of a hit in the late afternoon for communities that have been dealing with that smoke for weeks now. We may have more growth to the wildfires too, with wind and low relative humidity levels the next few days.