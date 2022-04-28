PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thursday will make 22 days of rain this month. Not 22 in a row but a total of 22 for April.

Right now we’re on target to be one of the wettest Aprils on record for Portland, at least, when it comes to record keeping since 1940. Last April 2021, we went through one of the most disturbing trends with the lowest rain totals on record for the month of April and for spring as a whole. This April currently ranks as the 6th wettest on record.

It’s all relative

I’m feeling petulant about this persistent cluster of rainy days. April rain by itself is fine but relative to the last five months it’s starting to feel like a bit much. How is that possible, you ask?

For the month of March it rained 21 days out of 31 in Portland. February – 14 days out of 28. January – 15 days out of 31. December it rained 28 days out of 31.

Shouldn’t we be rejoicing in our raindrops? Yes, of course. Rain today means a better chance of suppressing fires this summer. Now if we could just direct the drip drops over to the rest of Oregon where drought is still in the exceptional category.

Our next weather disturbance arrives Thursday leaving us with rain for the afternoon and evening hours. Daytime highs will be in the low 50’s. That’s more than 10° below normal for Portland.

Friday through the weekend we go through temperature swings, up and down 10° with a battle over the will of large troughs parking over the PNW. Will we see the big orange ball in the sky anytime soon, for more than just a few minutes at a time?

Yes, the driest days ahead are Friday and Sunday. In between we have Saturday, and it will be mostly drenched. Portland could set a record for the most rainfall in the month of April if we collect the modeled 1″ to 1.2″ of rain by Saturday night. The first week of May we may warm up to 70° by Wednesday.



