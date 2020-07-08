More sunshine, less drizzle coming our way

The switch over to the low 80s likely starts Friday through Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re going to add about 10 degrees to your daytime highs today, expect the mid-70s.

The 70s have been the main attraction in the weather arena from the end of June until now. When will that change? The switch over to the low 80s likely starts Friday through Saturday. Then we dip right back to the 70s Sunday through early next week.

Central Oregon & Washington Fires

Read more about the wildfire potential now through this fire season here. Additionally, this update comes straight from Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Update, July 7