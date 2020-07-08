More sunshine, less drizzle coming our way

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re going to add about 10 degrees to your daytime highs today, expect the mid-70s.
The 70s have been the main attraction in the weather arena from the end of June until now. When will that change? The switch over to the low 80s likely starts Friday through Saturday. Then we dip right back to the 70s Sunday through early next week.
Central Oregon & Washington Fires
Read more about the wildfire potential now through this fire season here. Additionally, this update comes straight from Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Update, July 7
A storm passed through Central Oregon last night blanketing the area in approximately 100 lightning strikes. Firefighters have responded to five new incidents from that lightning today, the largest of which is the Alder Creek Fire 5 miles northeast of the Service Creek area.
Several engines, one 20-person hand crew and one dozer have held the Alder Creek Fire to 78 acres with the assistance of a VLAT (Very Large Air Tanker) and a SEAT (Single Engine Air Tanker). The fire is burning on private lands near Prineville District BLM and Oregon Department of State Lands.
Incident 370 approximately 34 miles south of Condon burning in grass and brush was first estimated to be 50 acres but has been more accurately mapped at 15 acres. Crews will complete mop-up of that fire this evening. The remaining lightning caused fires are also expected to be contained by the end of the day.
The Paulina Lake Fire near Highway 97 and north of Forest Road 21 on Prineville District BLM managed lands is now 40% contained at 48 acres. Crews are continuing to mop-up the fire perimeter to achieve full containment. quickly responded to the Paulina Lake Fire this afternoon.
The public is reminded to be careful with any ignitions on public lands. Central Oregon is currently in HIGH fire danger, meaning fuels are very receptive to ignitions. If you are recreating on public lands, remember to remain diligent about ensuring all campfires are ‘dead out’ and cold to the touch when you leave them, all spark arrestors are properly installed, and trailer chains are secured.
