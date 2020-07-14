Tuesday brings clear skies, warmer temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tuesday and Wednesday will deliver clear mornings and pure sunshine with warmer temps reaching the mid-80s in the valley, possibly upper 80s for the south end of the valley. UV Index will be very high through Thursday.

Our next chance for sprinkles may arrive Friday. The most likely target, however, would be the far NW corner of Oregon and western WA.

Nineties in the forecast? It’s possible by Sunday and Monday. It won’t be the first 90° this year at PDX but it will be the first for this month. June had one day at 93° and May had one day at 91°. Would you believe we’ve had more 60-degree days than 80-degree days this month!



Warmer Tuesday & Wednesday mid 80’s



Sprinkle chance Friday





Monday’s high temps

Visuals overnight: It will be nice and clear for the next few nights. We’ll be in a new moon phase soon which will help you identify these beauties. What’s out there for eye candy?

Comet Neowise soars in the horizon of the early morning sky in this view from the near the grand view lookout at the Colorado National Monument west of Grand Junction, Colo., Thursday, July 9, 2020.

What causes the aurora borealis?