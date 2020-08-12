A break from the heat before blazing temps return

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday will begin with morning clouds and low temperatures in the 50s. A passing trough is keeping that nice cool onshore flow going – something we’ll wish we had this weekend. Daytime highs will be below normal, in the mid-70s for the afternoon.

On this day Aug. 12, last year the temperature at PDX was 83°. Would you believe that for the entire month of August last year 2019 we did not have a single day above 100° at PDX? So what’s the all time high for the month of August? 107°! That was Aug. 8th and 10th in 1981. Record rainfall on this date for downtown Portland was 0.73 in 1908. What’s our wettest August on record? 4.53″ inches in 1968.

Start the morning with pants and light jackets but have that t-shirt handy.

Gets hot

The last week and a half

Wet season rain totals so far

Fire outlook for today

Enjoy the 70s through Thursday because another warm-up is in store by the weekend. Expect highs in the 90s, possibly 100° by Sunday. How do we know it’s going to be THAT hot? Lots of clues. One of which includes looking at 850 MB temperatures in models.

These temps are labeled in Celcius and represent the temperature at 5,000 feet. When you see 850 MB temps in the low to mid-20s C, now you’re cookin’. That generally points to surface heating that could equal the 90’s in Fahrenheit, of course.

Perseid Meteor Shower

The best meteor shower of the year is peaking tonight. The best viewing will be after midnight and away from city lights. Stargazers will see as many as 50 meteors per hour!

Hurricane Elida

How is Hurricane Elida in any way related to our weather in the Pac NW? Seems like a long shot, right? What if I told you that the remnants of this hurricane, and I mean a small portion of the moisture, will travel up the coast and move into our general area by Sunday night/Monday? Pay attention to the forecast as we get closer to this weekend. If you hear us talk about remnants of Elida riding up from the south, you can say Bravo!

Rapid weakening is expected during the next day or so as Elida moves over colder water, and the cyclone is expected to weaken to a tropical storm on Wednesday and degenerate to remnant low on Thursday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 980 mb (28.94 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND SURF: Swells generated by Elida are expected to affect portions of the coast of west-central Mexico and the southern Baja California peninsula during the next day or two. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. National Hurricane Center https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPEP4+shtml/120235.shtml?

Looking weeks and months ahead