A cloudier stretch of weather with more rain in the forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A pair of partly to mostly cloudy days will take us through the remainder of the week. We will likely see some sunshine on Thursday and Friday but we will definitely have more clouds than not. After our wettest day this month, we will have a moist ground and that may lead to some morning fog and lower visibility around the valley. Cloudcast is showing a cloudy start to the morning west of the Cascades. The afternoon does look to be nice and clear for those in central Oregon, with more sun breaks in the valley and coast. That clearing will likely start from the south and work north. It’s possible some locations like Kelso and southwest Washington stay a bit more cloudy than the rest of us.

The futurecast does a better job displaying the clearing to the south and the clouds and light rain showers sticking around for Cowlitz and Clark counties. If we happen to have a little rain on Thursday, it will be light. For those of you in eastern Oregon, watch out for some passing showers if you’re tucked up near the mountains.

With that, I hope that we have a nice finish to the evening. I think a nice sunset would be great to have after a gloomy day Wednesday and some clouds around Thursday. Temperatures likely at average tomorrow, with daytime highs reaching the lower 60s. The wind will be more gentle than Wednesday’s forecast. Expect that running out of the southwest around 5 to 10 mph. All eyes on Saturday for our next rain event. I will say, this rain has helped the allergy forecast a bit. A much-needed break from the warm and dry conditions which was causing some trouble with tree allergens.