A cold, cloudy Friday with rain before a warmer weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wakeup sleepy heads, it’s Friday! You can blame that groggy feeling on foggy conditions this morning. If damp, cold weather doesn’t inspire you, don’t worry. This weekend’s forecast is sure to entice your old bones to get outside. Until then, we have one last spritz of showery weather for the afternoon and evening hours.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for the upper Willamette Valley. Some of you may want to dunk your freezing fog into a hot cup of coffee, just like Carly Simon once sang, “I had some dreams, they were clouds in my coffee, clouds in my coffee”.

Snow levels will lower to 4,000 feet on Friday with light accumulations, possibly 1 inch or less for Mt. Hood resorts. You may encounter sticking snow on mountain passes for the afternoon/evening hours. That’s just enough to freshen up the pack. If you’re heading to the Cascades in Washington, be aware there is a winter weather advisory in effect for the day.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

WHAT…Snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches in the North Cascades and 4 to 7 inches in the Central Cascades. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. WHERE…Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area and Cascade mountains of Snohomish and King Counties, including Stevens Pass. WHEN…From 1 PM to 10 PM PST Friday. IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=sew&wwa=winter%20weather%20advisory

Then we’re off to a nice weekend with temps warming to the low to mid 50s.



This view captured Friday 1am

This view captured Friday 12am



Friday evening commute forecast

Afternoon to evening rain totals Friday







11-day forecast starting today

JANUARY 2022 IN REVIEW

RAIN

January rain total for the month at PDX: 5.10″

Above normal for Jan: 0.07″

That would make this January the 42nd rainiest January at PDX. Not much to brag about there.

TEMPERATURE

Mean temp for January at PDX: 41.8 degrees.

We certainly had days with above normal temps. One of which reached 60 degrees.

January 2022 is the 27th warmest based on the mean temp measured at PDX.

Last January 2021 was the 6th warmest based on mean temp and Jan of 2020 was the 2nd warmest.

In what year did we experience the warmest January on record at PDX? That was 1953 when the mean temp for the month was 47.3.