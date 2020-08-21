A day of rain, not enough for fire relief

Highs for Friday will range from the mid to upper 70s in the valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The morning commute will likely be wet on and off, with the lion’s share going to the coast and north of Portland.

Coastal communities may collect up to 0.30″ of rain, adding on to those totals the farther north you go. Along I-5 we could see an additional 0.10″ – 0.25″. Expect higher totals in the coastal foothills and western slopes of the Cascades. A trace to less than a tenth of an inch is possible in the western gorge.

Will it be enough rain to squash fires? No. In fact, the wind is expected to increase with the passage of this front today.

Fun facts: Our last drop of rain in Portland on August 12 amounted to a trace. Prior to that, we measured 0.19″ on August 6 at PDX. That was our current month to date rain total – until today. As of this writing, our MTD total is 0.20″. Drought monitor update: it has not changed since last week ~ 90% of OR still dealing with some level of drought.

Highs for Friday will range from the mid to upper 70s in the valley. The weekend is expected to see low to mid-80s and be mostly sunny.

Air quality alerts are in effect for Jefferson and Lake counties. The AQI will fluctuate with changing wind and wildfire smoke. While rain favors the NW corner of Oregon and western WA today, wind speed increases statewide late afternoon.

There are 20 wildfires > 100 acres in size listed across OR and WA according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. Granted, a few of the fires are nearly or fully contained (flame in yellow). There are no thunderstorms in the forecast for the next three days, which is great news considering lightning started many of these fires while others are under investigation. It may be worth noting that ATV riders have reported abandoned campfires near old logging roads. Whatever you do this weekend, just do it safely and put out your fires completely.