PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Happy Earth Day to all!

Friday’s sunrise greets us with mostly dry conditions and low temperatures in the low 40’s. There’s a good chance we’ll keep the sun out with a few clouds before the next disturbance shows up in the afternoon.

We’re going to keep the chance for thunderstorms in place for most of Oregon, except for the coast, by the early afternoon hours.



Get an early tee time if you’re golfing to avoid the chance of showers, and yes isolated thunderstorms may pop in the valley by 3 p.m.

The weekend looks mostly dry with highs in the mid 60’s. Sunday evening is our transition back to rain. Next week, the last week of April: rainy mid 50’s.

Big waves & sneaker waves

South Central Oregon Coast-Curry County Coast-South of Florence HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM FRIDAY * WHAT…Large breaking waves of 22 to 24 feet. * WHERE…All area beaches along the southern Oregon Coast, including the beaches of Coos, Curry and Douglas Counties. * WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS…Large breaking waves will create hazardous conditions along and within the surf zone, and could inundate beaches and low lying shorelines. Beach erosion is possible, and exposed infrastructure may be damaged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Stay away from the surf zone and off of jetties. Area beaches may become hazardous due to dangerous surf conditions. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=MFR&wwa=high%20surf%20advisory



Image credit: NWS Medford

