A mixed bag of spring-like weather this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you have outdoor plans this weekend, make today your day to get out. You’ll see the occasional stray shower cruise by, however, I think you’ll get plenty of sun and cloud breaks. High pressure attempts to interfere with the wet weather pattern, but it still won’t be completely dry.

Rain chances increase later tonight as another cold front approaches the coast. This front and all of its associated dynamics will create an unstable atmosphere. A decently heavy band of showers is expected upon arrival. Sunday late morning to early afternoon in the Willamette Valley keep your eyes on the sky. Chances are low but not completely ruled out that thunderstorms may develop. Check back here for weather updates as this pattern evolves.

Mountains: snow levels will drop from 4,000′ to 3,000′ feet to 2,000′ to 1,500′ feet early Sunday morning. This means snow may fall over the Coast Range. Getting it to stick would be pretty tough, though. The Mt. Hood area may receive as little as 2 inches of snow to as much as 6 inches. Late Monday/Tuesday begins a general drying pattern with temperatures rising to near 60 by late in the week.

High surf advisory

HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 7 AM PST MONDAY. WHAT…Hazardous surf conditions are expected as a heavy northwest swell produces breaking waves of 23 to 25 feet. WHERE…Beaches of Douglas, Coos and Curry Counties. WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 7 AM PST Monday. IMPACTS…Large breaking waves will create hazardous conditions along and within the surf zone, and could inundate beaches and low lying shorelines. Beach erosion is possible, and exposed infrastructure may be damaged. Stay away from the surf zone and off of jetties. Area beaches will become hazardous due to dangerous surf conditions. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=high%20surf%20advisory

