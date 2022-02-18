A nice Friday in Portland before winter shows up, again

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a twofer kind of day and we’re celebrating; it’s Friday and it’s sunny & spring-like. The weather will be about as nice as you can get for mid-February.

After we warm above the 30’s this morning, expect temps to reach the low to mid 50’s with mostly sunny skies. The only thing that could make today better would be a repeat of last Friday. Remember that record-breaking 67°?

This morning you may run into the fog for parts of the valley, areas south of Portland and around McMinnville. Friday afternoon is expected to be in the mid 50’s and sunny.

This weekend: Saturday is mostly cloudy and will be in the low 50’s. Rain doesn’t arrive until late in the evening for Portland. Winter shows up to interrupt false spring Sunday with rain most of the day, upper 40’s and windy.

Friday forecast



Thursday’s Snow Moon captured by Merry Munks in Portland











Our next weather system this weekend could be the late February snow dump we desperately need for the Cascades, packing on a foot or more of snow. Additionally, snow levels may drop to the foothills and even down to our metro hillsides, potentially hovering just above the valley by Monday. We are tracking winter precipitation potential for Portland.

Mountain Snow this weekend: Snow levels Saturday night start above mountain passes then drop to 2,000′ by Sunday night. Mt Hood resorts could see 8 to 12″ of snow. Gusty winds and blowing snow will make conditions miserable as the day goes on Sunday.

Monday: You’ll notice a 20-degree drop in temps, possibly lasting through Thursday of next week. Any moisture that’s left Monday may fall as snow as low as 1,000′ in the morning to 500′. Between Monday night to Tuesday, early morning snow may reach the valley floor. However, moisture is likely drying up. The wind is increasing from the ENE, so snow totals would be small and isolated. While morning temps will be in the 20’s next week, daytime highs will rise to the upper 30’s to low 40’s. Any valley snow would have a hard time sticking around during the day.

Monday is President’s Day so sorry kids, no chance of a snow day. There is the potential, however, for short-lived impacts to your commute Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations will be isolated, so your neighbors have a high potential for disappointment when snow doesn’t land in their yard.

Keep checking back here for updates. Winter ain’t over ’til it’s over.