PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When you wake up this morning you’ll feel the essence of June gloom, low clouds and cool temperatures. Have no fear, the sunshine will appear by the afternoon. The rule for the next week will be as follows: morning low clouds and afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures along the coast will be in the 60s, while the valley will see temperatures in the lower 80s. The onshore flow, aka winds from the west, will also help to move the fire smoke and haze off to the east through the weekend. The push of marine air will continue, and humidity levels will also rise — which could help fire efforts in the gorge.

However, as westerly winds increase in the gorge, any new fire starts will be prone to take off quickly. Don’t light stuff on fire, please.

Thunderstorms are expected to bubble up over eastern and central Oregon Saturday afternoon. There won’t be a lot of moisture tied to these storms. That means there’s an increased risk of fire starts from lightning and erratic winds.

Over the next week we don’t see any significant heatwaves, so you can expect it’s a dry, warm summer to continue. Depending on how you prefer to see the weather, this could be good or bad news but there are no signs of rain in the Willamette Valley for the next week.