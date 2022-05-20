PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If the weather department had its own reality show, it would be titled “Desperate Meteorologists” — a slight knock off of “Desperate Housewives.” The only thing we’re desperate to get is at least two sunny, warm days in a row. Turns out, we could get a lot more than that.

If it feels like rain has washed away every Friday fun day for the last few months, you’d be right. This will be the first Friday without rain in six weeks! It has rained every Friday since April 1st.

It also rained nearly every weekend in April and we’ve had measurable rain every weekend this month. This weekend and all next week look mostly dry and warmer. If we can go at least three days in a row without rain, that would be our longest dry stretch since late March.

Good news ahead sun worshipers! We’re on our way to drier, warmer weather. Friday morning, however, will feel colder than normal. And it’s all because we pushed clouds out of the way.

Upper Hood River Valley will get cold enough this morning to drop into the low 30’s. A Frost Advisory will be in effect from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday for Hood River Valley. Also, portions of Central Oregon will be under a Freeze Warning Friday morning, as temperatures drop to the upper 20’s. Freeze warnings and frost advisories will give way to sunshine and warmer highs and lows for the weekend.

High pressure takes over this weekend and most of next week. Temperatures are expected to sit in the low 70s Saturday. Maybe, just maybe, we can get to the upper 70’s by next Wed.

This weekend’s weather is very important. Many events are happening including the Oregon International Air Show in Hillsboro. This time it’s all female pilots with all female support crews. I’ll be giving the morning weather briefing to air show performers.

Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning issued by NWS

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM PDT FRIDAY. * WHAT…Low temperatures between 32-35F will result in frost formation. * WHERE…Upper Hood River Valley. * WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=PQR&wwa=frost%20advisory