A rainy Sunday morning to finish off the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We only have a few more days left of March and our final weekend day of the month will be a bit rainy. If you were hoping for a little sunshine to break up the cloudy conditions, there doesn’t look to be much Sunday. There is some hope for the afternoon and we know that a little bit of sunshine can uplift the mood of the day. We will have a better chance for sunnier conditions later in the week.

Now the heaviest of the rain will arrive in the early morning hours. The afternoon will be more scattered and even dry for the Willamette Valley. It’s possible we pick up around .10 – .20″ in Portland, with higher totals for the coast. We are still behind with our rain totals for the month and we will most likely fall shy of our average which at this point is to be expected because we are a good 1.50″ behind.





Tomorrow the wind will start to pick up, however, it will be at it’s peak likely late at night Sunday into Monday morning. At this time it will be close to the wind advisory criteria coming from the National Weather Service, however, there isn’t anything in place at this hour. Regardless, I would be prepared for some strong wind Monday morning and then later in the day from you folks east of the Cascades.