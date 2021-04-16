Red flag warning in effect, abnormally early for the year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It will feel more like a day in early July with daytime highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A Red Flag Warning, the first to be issued for the year, starts this morning and lasts through the evening (areas in the warning can be found highlighted in red in the slideshow below). This is due to dry vegetation, warmer temps, and gusty east winds which will exacerbate our currently grim drought status.

In fact, there is a specific list of criteria that must be met before the National Weather Service issues this particular warning. Scroll to the bottom to learn more. The earliest Red Flag Warning ever issued for this area was Jan 24, 2014.

We may break record highs today and Saturday. The record to beat is 81 for PDX. There is no rain in the forecast until late next week. Most of Oregon is still dealing with various levels of drought and many locations never got out of drought even during our wettest months.

What is a red flag warning?