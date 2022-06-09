PORTLAND, Ore. — At the risk of sounding too dramatic, I’m going to say it’s been a long, cold winter. Yes, just like the 1988 Cinderella album. You know, glam rock. Anyway, if you were hoping to bask in the glory of the sun this weekend. I’m sorry. It’s just not in the cards.

Thursday forecast: Morning upper 50’s cloudy. Afternoon low 70’s with rain chances increasing after 5pm. Feeling sticky by evening as dew points increase to the 60’s.

Drenched period #1: Late Thursday night through midday Friday – possibly 0.20″ to as much as 0.85″ of rain in less than 24 hrs.

Drenched period #2: Friday night to Saturday – 0.50″ – 0.80″ in 24 hours.

Looking ahead: Rain lingers into Sunday and Monday morning.

Hydrologic Outlook National Weather Service Pendleton HEAVY RAINFALL THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY WITH RISING STREAMS AND RIVERS Heavy rain is expected over the Cascades Thursday night through early Saturday and then across the Blue Mountains and portions of eastern Oregon and Washington Saturday into Sunday. The heaviest rain looks to occur Thursday night into early Friday for the Washington Cascades, during the day Friday for the Oregon Cascades and during the day Saturday over eastern Oregon, with a second round on Sunday. Rainfall amounts of 0.50 to 1.00 inches are expected across the outlook area, with higher amounts possible over the mountains. Rivers continue to run high across all of southeast Washington and central and northeast Oregon due to the recent wet conditions. This additional rainfall is expected to bring the Naches River close to or over flood stage and bring rises on portions of the Yakima River. Additionally, many rivers remain close to or above bankfull and will continue to run fast and high. Campers, hikers and those planning outdoor activities should keep advised of developing showers, and seek higher ground, if necessary. Never camp along streams, rivers and creeks. Keep an eye on children and pets to make sure they do not get too close to the water`s edge. https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=ORZ510&warncounty=ORC065&firewxzone=ORZ610&local_place1=10%20Miles%20S%20Pine%20Grove%20OR&product1=Hydrologic+Outlook&lat=44.9588&lon=-121.3363#.YqFuj3bMKUk

Looking down the road to June 22, the temperature trend goes below normal and precipitation remains above normal with the summer solstice on June 21. So much for enjoying that summer weather. At least we’re trending away from a hot, fiery June. By this time last year we already had two days at 90°+.