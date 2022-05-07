Rain, cool temps (about 10 to 15 below normal) and generally grayish skies will make this May weekend feel like we were transported right back to March. There’s a chance for isolated weak thunderstorms this weekend too.

Cold air rides in this weekend under a large trough of low pressure. Snow levels may drop to 2,000′ by Sunday. Snow will fall across the passes and may accumulate during the colder morning hours Saturday through Monday morning. Prepare for winter driving conditions! We could have light snow accumulations on roads with four to ten inches of total snow near passes. Ski slopes could receive one to two feet.

When will we get some sun?! Possibly Tues/Wed with a whopping high of 60. The weekend of May 14/15 looks promising if the advertised ridge of high pressure holds.

Saturday forecast

Mountain driving

Rainbow captured Friday

T-storms pranced through SW Washington

T-storms crossing the Columbia River

Better weather for the following weekend under high pressure

Winter weather advisory

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET… * WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches, with up to 12 inches over the higher peaks. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN…until 11 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Brief snowfall rates up to one inch per hour will result in reduced visibility and may quickly turn roads from wet to slick or snow-covered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. Carry tire chains and an emergency kit in your vehicle. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=PQR&wwa=winter%20weather%20advisory

