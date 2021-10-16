A taste of warm, sunny weather this weekend before the rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sections of the Willamette Valley, especially south of Portland, may have to deal with patchy dense fog Saturday morning. Then we expect continuous clearing through the afternoon. Daytime highs reach the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. What a day! Will this be our last 70-degree day?

Interesting factoid: On average the last day at or above 70-degrees is October 17 in Portland. On Nov. 13, 1999 it was 71, and that is the latest day for the end of the year with a temp of 70 or higher, on record for PDX.

Showers arrive Sunday morning and stick around most of the day, mid 50’s for the high. Snow starts around 6,000′ drops to 5K by Sunday night, possibly 4K by early Monday morning. Right now, it appears snow impacts would be minimal to none over local passes. It will be very windy Sunday so watch for advisories to multiply.

Small Craft Advisory Saturday

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft at 13 seconds. * WHERE…Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Cascade Head OR out 10 NM. * WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS…Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. Small Craft Advisory

Wind Advisory starts Sunday