Cold temps give a taste of winter this Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Morning temperatures will be frigid in the valley. Clouds increase and rain arrives Friday from 11 a.m. to around noon, bringing snow to the mountains by the afternoon and evening.

Snow levels fluctuate with warmer air arriving with the rain. For Mt. Hood we may have brief accumulations around Government Camp and Timberline. Totals could range from a trace to 2 inches. It will get very slick up there as snow turns to an ice rink after the front passes and cold air blows in from the NNE. Nasty, cold, easterly dry winds dominate the weekend, especially through the gorge. This is when we could have our coldest temps since last winter season.

A Freeze Warning in effect Friday morning for the eastern Columbia River Gorge, eastern WA and OR.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Friday for the eastern slopes of the WA Cascades.

Despite the light amounts of rain and snow the Pacific Northwest is expecting, the fire danger is not exactly over just yet.

At this point fire danger indices across the Pacific Northwest have decreased back to average due to the onset of cooler, wetter weather and shortening of daylight hours. It’s historically unlikely that fire danger will rise sufficiently to support outbreaks of large, costly wildfires until summer 2021.

However, even in the autumn and winter, localized wildfires are possible during dry, windy conditions after periods of little rain in both Oregon and Washington. One such dry windy event seems likely this weekend. John Saltenberger, Fire Weather Program Manager

US Fish and Wildlife Service / NW Interagency Coordination Center