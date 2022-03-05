This weekend looks wunderbar! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s sounds like a decent March weekend to me. Of course, there’s a price to pay to make the rain go away. As clouds depart the northern half of Oregon, colder air settles in. With a lack of any strong winds, fog or frost may develop in the morning. Low temperatures approach 32.

Meanwhile, all this cold air is great news for ski resorts and our snowpack in general. The atmospheric river that dominated our weather earlier this week took a bite out of snow totals. Fortunately, recent snowfall has replenished a few inches of our white gold. If you’d like to read in depth about this week’s Cascade snow observations from NWAC, Northwest Avalanche Center, click here.

If you’re traveling toward the Oregon/California border, snow may impact your route along mountain passes. A winter weather advisory is in effect through Saturday morning for Lake and Klamath counties.

Winter Weather Advisory – Southern Oregon

* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE…South east Lake County, including highway 395 south of Lakeview, and highway 140 east of Lakeview. * WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and snow covered roads. * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow could cause travel difficulties. https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=ORZ030&warncounty=ORC037&firewxzone=ORZ624&local_place1=13%20Miles%20SSW%20Paisley%20OR&product1=Winter+Weather+Advisory&lat=42.522&lon=-120.6722#.YiM9PRPMIrZ

Small Craft Advisory – Columbia River Bar