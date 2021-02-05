A wet and windy start to Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The gates have opened to a damp and windy Friday.

Light rain this morning becomes more widespread, followed by decreasing moisture around noon. A long stretch of the I-5 corridor will have a mostly dry end to the day. For the Cascade foothills and the coast range, however, you’ll continue to see light scattered rain throughout the day.

It’s been very windy at Mt. Hood, with gusts up to 50 mph at the top of resort ridges. Gusty west winds are expected today as pressure gradients tighten. The northern Willamette Valley may encounter wind gusts up to 15-20 mph. The gorge and Mt. Hood may encounter gusts ranging from 35-45 mph, perhaps stronger. Steady onshore flow continues this weekend. Snow levels will hover near 4,000′ feet, pass level, through Saturday. Then much colder air enters the pictures Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for WA Cascades E. Slopes and northern Blue Mountains in Oregon.

Weekend: Rain expected both days. Windy – yes, especially for ski resorts and the gorge. Snow levels drop to 2,000′ feet by Sunday morning. Snow may collect on coast range passes Sunday, 2-4″ of snow possible over the Cascade passes and state routes through central and eastern OR.







Minimal rain totals for the valley Friday.

Rain decreases by the afternoon

Light snow accumulations for mountain passes Friday.

Up to 3-6″ of snow possible for local Mt. Hood resorts

The Upper Hood River Valley may see snow this weekend.

Monday morning: Snow level at 1,500′ to 1,000′ with a drying trend. Not expecting any valley snow because moisture is likely to dry up as temps drop Monday. At least, that’s what I see right now. We’re keeping our eyes on next week as overnight temps drop to 30° in the valley. It’s a great setup for low snow but we still need something to fall from the sky.