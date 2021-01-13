A wild ride along the atmospheric river

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Update: A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for East Central Multnomah County in northwestern Oregon and South Central Skamania County in southwestern Washington. If you live in this area, act now.

“ODOT encourages Dodson residents to leave the area along the frontage road to Yeon and to then head east on Interstate 84. Multnomah and Hood River EM are working on providing shelter to residents in Hood River.” https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=flash%20flood%20warning

Tuesday’s rain from an atmospheric river and the King Tides together made the perfect storm — a perfectly miserable one for crews to clean up. If you’re reading this article on your phone because you don’t have power, then you know what I’m talking about.

Portland storm report from Tuesday: Preliminary 24 hr rain total: 1.88″ and peak wind gust of 47 mph at PDX.

Our focus turns to flooding and landslides Wednesday morning. Waking up, you can count on power outages to either surround you or impact a nearby neighborhood. Tens of thousands of customers have already been affected by power outages from Clark County, Washington all the way to Salem, Oregon.

Shortly after midnight, our cold front passed and it took no prisoners with gusts near 50 mph. There were at least two wind damage reports near Corvallis and Keizer. Rain is gradually tapering off this morning, temperatures are cooling, but the flooding continues.

You can expect some rays of sunshine today and partly cloudy skies later.



CREDIT: WSDOT SR 14 closed east of Carson







24 hr totals Tuesday









credit: NOAA, NWS Medford

RIVERS/CREEKS: Fanno Creek in Tigard is currently in a minor flood stage. A report by the NWS indicates Ash Creek in SW Portland was breaching its banks. A Flood Watch is in effect until 10am this morning. Multiple flood warnings remain in effect for local rivers today.

The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oregon: Siletz River at Siletz affecting Lincoln County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oregon and Washington: Nehalem River near Vernonia affecting Columbia County. Alsea River near Tidewater affecting Lincoln and Benton Counties. Trask River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. Siuslaw River near Mapleton affecting Lane County. Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties. Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=flood%20warning

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Flood Warning for Northern Hood River County in northwestern Oregon. until 915 AM PST. While rainfall is beginning to end across the Hood River valley, the Hood River near Hood River will approach flood stage over the next several hours as earlier rain and snow melt work their way down river. Minor flooding is anticipated along the Hood River at Hood River as it approaches 13 ft.. At 13 ft, expect the river to go over its banks in a few locations. Minor flooding of low-lying property and roads adjacent to the river is likely. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Hood River and Odell. Stay away from river banks that may be eroded away by the high and fast-flowing water. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=flood%20warning

Michelle McDaniel taken Tuesday at Cannon Beach

King Tides: The next high tide will be 9 feet above mean tide level (Seaside) at approximately noon today.

