PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’ll see a shot at snow or mixed showers around the Portland metro area Friday morning. Light snow accumulations around 1″ are possible for elevations above 700 ft. Most roads will see bare/wet conditions as the snow melts quickly.

Daytime highs Friday remain well below normal, in the mid-upper 40s.

The best chance to accumulate snow is at elevations above 1,000′ feet. There is a winter storm warning for the coast range and the Cascades through Saturday for 6″ to 12″ of snow for mountain passes.

Winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service

Winter Storm Warning

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches, except 5 to 8 inches below 2000 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. In Washington, Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Total snow accumulations for elevations below 1000 feet will range from a dusting to 5 inches, with the heavier accumulations favoring the higher elevations. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet above 2500 feet, and 10 to 15 inches below 2000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.