Afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Last night’s showers have ended, but more are on the way today as another system works its way into the region. This will be a near repeat of last weekend.

Afternoon showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible today. You will also notice that it will be much cooler today vs. Friday. After temperatures topped out near 70 degrees on Friday, temperatures will be cooling down today. Highs will reach the lower 60s west of the Cascades and along the coast today. Eastside of the state should see temperatures a little warmer with less in the way of showers.

The best chances for seeing a thundershower will be on the east side of the state. But we cannot rule out a chance for a thundershower today even in the Portland metro area. It is looking a lot like spring.

By Sunday, we will begin to warm up and dry out. In fact, I think Sunday afternoon is the best chance to see some dry weather.