Afternoon sunshine in the forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a few showers on Sunday, the sunshine returns again today.

We will see morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine. On Tuesday, another system rolls into the region from the Pacific. This system will be weaker, with just a chance of a few showers along the coast and in the northern end of the valley Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, it is back to more sunshine in the afternoon. Very typical for this time of the year.

Longer range models are coming into better agreement that the rest of the week will be dry and seasonable. Temperatures will remain about average for this time of the year. All in all, not a bad forecast at all for late June and early July. By next weekend, a ridge of high pressure looks to builds over the Pacific Northwest just in time for the 4th of July. That will push temperatures up to near 80 in the metro are under sunny and dry skies.