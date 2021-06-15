Another chance for rain before the late week heat moves in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – June gloom has been in full effect, going back to late last week, as conditions remained mostly cloudy or overcast.

Tuesday we start chipping away at the clouds, bringing back more pockets of blue. Heading out the door in the morning, expect a mix of low and high clouds. There may be some openings for the sun to show itself in the morning. It won’t be a day that you need the sunglasses, but keep them ready for later in the week.

We are finishing up what is the back edge of an upper-level trough, which is forced to the north quickly by Wednesday. That will invite more high pressure into the forecast over the next 24 to 48 hours, eventually taking over late week.

We will have more to discuss about this in a future weather post this week. I will suggest a light rain jacket in the back of the car or in your riding bag for later in the afternoon Tuesday.

WEATHER PATTERN Courtesy: Tropical Tidbits

This is our last chance to pick up rain through the weekend. We are feeling confident that a ridge will move in, blocking out the chance for rain and clouds for at least five days. With that in mind, we need as much rain as we can get before that happens.

It’s worth looking at the 12 hour probability precipitation (percentage) forecast graphic for Tuesday. Notice that the percentage is fairly high around Portland and areas stretching up to Seattle today. A scattered shower here or there , would make it five days in a row of measurable rain in Portland. The probability for rain is much lower east of the Cascades, but not out of the question.

Early Tuesday morning will likely be a dry start. Conditions settle down through the overnight but some more forcing will help initiate the rain later in the day Tuesday. As I mentioned, it’s not a bad idea to store a rain jacket or some shoes that can get wet in your vehicle if you’re thinking about doing some recreation later in the day.

If you cycle through the two graphics below, the first is of the morning and the second graphic of the evening. It will be the late afternoon and early evening hours that I would prepare for a shower or two. Rain totals will be lower in the southern valley, with measurable rain more likely to the north. That means areas like Salem, which brought in a record rainfall over the weekend, may finish the day with less rain than those closer to the state line. As we discussed, the rain totals will be meager, compared to the weekend.

We are currently surrounded by heat, eventually moving in our direction, but not Tuesday. We will have one more day with temperatures below average. Highs will be in the 70s, with temperatures warmer for Baker City, Oregon and right across the state line in Boise. A southwest breeze will be running around 10 mph in the valley, but stronger to the east.

Those gusty conditions are always a risk this time of the year because of the ease of spreading a fire. Although it isn’t going to be extreme, be wary of the gusty moments east of the Cascades on Tuesday. Nearly a southern breeze riding the northern Oregon coast in the afternoon. You can still get away with some jeans and a longer shirt but be ready to bust the summer outfits out later in the week as the sunshine is coming down and the temperatures jump 10 to 15 degrees.

Just a few states over, in Montana, temperatures are in the triple-digits. Summer is just about here and we are going to take advantage of our clouds and showers while we can.