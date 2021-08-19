Another good weather day to bottle up and sell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Have you been tempted to wear a turtleneck, or go to your barista for an early season request for a Pumpkin Spice Kinda coffee? Join the club. But let’s face it. We can’t wish away hot summer weather.
Morning clouds are expected to blanket the sky until about noon today. Highs reach the upper 70’s. There is a chance for drizzle along the coast in the morning, but not likely to be encountered inland.
Air quality remains good from the coast to the Willamette Valley today and tomorrow.
Friday is going to be cloudy and cool with a chance to feel a few sprinkles across NW Oregon and SW Washington. Some areas, namely the coast and foothills have the best chance to measure some rainfall.
This weekend we’re maxing out in the mid 70’s. The last time we had a weekend in the mid 70’s was early June. So go get your bell bottoms and smell the flowers while it’s still nice. A warmup with low 90’s is possible by next Wednesday.
AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Pollution Advisory…in effect until further notice. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels.
* WHAT…High concentration of smoke particulates from the numerous wildfires in the area.
* WHERE…Jackson, Lake and Klamath Counties, including Medford, Ashland, Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Chemult, Bly, Lakeview, Paisley, Sumer Lake, and Fort Rock.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
*IMPACTS…Smoke can irritate the eyes, lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk to adverse health effects include infants, young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant women.
*ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. Things you can do to protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:
* Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed.
* Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.
* Use high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers.
* Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.
* If you have heart or lung disease or asthma, follow your healthcare providers advice.https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=ORZ030&warncounty=ORC035&firewxzone=ORZ624&local_place1=7%20Miles%20S%20Chemult%20OR&product1=Air+Quality+Alert&lat=43.1367&lon=-121.7798#.YR4YVI5KiUk