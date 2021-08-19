Another good weather day to bottle up and sell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Have you been tempted to wear a turtleneck, or go to your barista for an early season request for a Pumpkin Spice Kinda coffee? Join the club. But let’s face it. We can’t wish away hot summer weather.

Morning clouds are expected to blanket the sky until about noon today. Highs reach the upper 70’s. There is a chance for drizzle along the coast in the morning, but not likely to be encountered inland.

Air quality remains good from the coast to the Willamette Valley today and tomorrow.

Friday is going to be cloudy and cool with a chance to feel a few sprinkles across NW Oregon and SW Washington. Some areas, namely the coast and foothills have the best chance to measure some rainfall.

This weekend we’re maxing out in the mid 70’s. The last time we had a weekend in the mid 70’s was early June. So go get your bell bottoms and smell the flowers while it’s still nice. A warmup with low 90’s is possible by next Wednesday.