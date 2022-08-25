PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re still on track for a very warm Thursday with low 90s expected for the afternoon. As of midnight, PDX was simmering at 77°. That means morning temps are getting off to a warm start.

The Portland heat records to beat for this day, August 25, are as follows: Max high: 95° (2016). Warmest low temp: 68° (1996).

Meanwhile, along the Oregon coast you’re swimming in the clam chowder. In other words it may be hard to see beyond the thick fog. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Thursday. Visibility may be as low as a mile or less.

If you’re recreating anywhere from The Cascades to areas east, be prepared with a plan B. The likelihood for thunderstorms increases as you get to Idaho and Montana. Destinations like Mt. Hood and Mt. Saint Helens have a minimal chance of tapping into the t-storm action. However, with a surface low over the PNW, the instability is present.

Wanna get away from the heat? Just wait a couple days. By Saturday our daytime high could be 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday’s 94! A little rain is not out of the question. Will it be measurable? For Portland, chances are on the low end but not impossible Saturday morning.

We haven’t had measurable rain at PDX in a month and a half. The last time we had anything to look at in the rain gauge was July 6 with 0.16″.