April going out like a thirsty lion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The morning will feel damp but does get progressively drier by the afternoon. Today we get a break from the 70s and return to a “normal” 64 degrees.

As we wrap up the month of April, let’s review some of the weather highlights. Wednesday’s temperature was 75 degrees! That’s the third time this month our daytime high has reached the mid 70s. And that brings us to ten days this month when temperatures have been at least 70 degrees, but less than 80. That is the most we’ve seen for the month of April in the last decade as measured at Portland International Airport. We have yet to reach 80 degrees this year.

Number of days temps have ranged somewhere between 70 and 79 in April.

Drought: Imagine a lion on the savanna running out of watering holes, parched and desperate. Look at the list of driest Aprils based on records since 1940 at PDX. If we measure no more rain today, we will tie for the third driest April. This is not helping our drought status.

Rain measured at PDX month to date



Drought.gov

Instability is present east of the Cascades today. We have strong winds aloft, cooler air rolls in, and the most turbulent weather will be near the Idaho border. Wednesday’s thunderstorms in eastern Oregon and southeastern Washington produced gusty winds near 50 mph and quarter size hail. These storms also helped create a spectacular sunset. Lightning was caught on camera by @fakhourysm who shared her video on Twitter. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms in southeastern Oregon and Boise today.

Thunderstorm risk categories: Marginal risk – An area of severe storms of either limited organization and longevity, or very low coverage and marginal intensity. That’s the darker green contour you see over Boise on the map below. The light green contour represents non-severe thunderstorms. While a larger swath of eastern and central Oregon on the map below is not forecast to be severe, lightning and flooding are possible with all thunderstorms.