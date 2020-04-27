April may have 10 days in the 70s – and that’s a lot

Combined Aprils the previous 3 years only had 5 days at 70 or more

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Since 2010, our area has tallied the most 70-79 degree days than each other year in April. There is a 17.9% chance for 70 degrees or more in April, according to the National Weather Service.

So far this April, we’ve had 8 days and are on the way to a 9th day — possibly a 10th day — by the time the month wraps up on Thursday.

2016 was a very warm April. There wee 7 days in the 70s and a cluster of days in the 80s. This year we didn’t quite top the heat of 2016, but we have seen more 70-degree days. The warmest temperature that we’ve had this month and year is 76 degrees. The chance for 75 or more in April is even more slim, 7.6%.

This week we are looking at Tuesday and Wednesday as potential days that we may hit 70 or above. Most of the month, if we’ve had the chance to hit 70, we’ve done it. The days that were in the upper 60s, made that extra jump to 70 or 71.

High pressure moving in briefly should provide enough sun to see our temperatures jump in the afternoon on Tuesday. That will likely be the warmest day this week.

Wednesday is going to bring in more clouds and a chance for rain which may keep our temperatures below 70. Thursday is the last day of the month and it looks as if we will finish a bit cooler around average or below.

May starts on Friday and it will feel just like our April at this point.

I just want to reiterate, if we were to combine the number of 70-degree days for the Aprils in 2017-2019 there would only be 5 days.. We may double that total in just one year.

Although it may feel normal at this point to have these warm temperatures, these temperature actually reflect late May or early June.

It is as if we skipped April for a third of the month and it might actually feel that way on multiple levels during this social distancing quarantine.