PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spring feelings abound this weekend. High pressure sets up which means open season for all your favorite outdoor activities, at least for two days in a row! This is all great news if you’ve been longing for a warm, dry weekend.

Saturday you’re waking up to patchy fog and temperatures in the low 40’s. By noon it’s becoming mostly sunny. The daytime high will climb to the mid 60’s Saturday. Then, Sunday could reach 70°.

If you’re like me, you’ve been pseudo hibernating for most of the winter and spring. With the sun at a higher angle now and longer daylight hours, it’s important to lather up in sunscreen.

A word of advice from our own outdoor recreation savant and morning meteorologist, Kelley Bayern, “Keep in mind that hiking trails may still be snow-packed. Stick to low-elevation hiking below ~2,000 feet to avoid snow/muddy tracks”.

Beach hazards statement for the weekend

* WHAT…Sneaker waves possible. * WHERE…In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN…From late Saturday night through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS…Sneaker waves can run up on the beach, lifting or rolling large heavy water soaked logs which can lead to serious injury or death. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when sneaker waves create potentially life-threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Always keep an eye on the waves, and be especially watchful of children. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=PQR&wwa=beach%20hazards%20statement

Remember last April? 2021 offered us a plate full of No-Thanks! That was our driest April and spring season on record for Portland. This April we are flying high in the rainfall category. Month-to-date our total is 4.33″. That’s 2.08″ above normal. Portland currently ranks as 8th coldest and 8th wettest for the month of April to date. Other noteworthy items: this April now holds the record for latest season measurable snow and the most snow to fall in the month of April in Portland: 1.9″.

Good thing we’re doing so well in the rain department thus far. NW Oregon and the western half of WA are completely excluded from any drought category. Unfortunately, the majority of OR is still in a sustained drought pattern. To learn more about drought, visit DROUGHT.GOV