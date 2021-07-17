Expect mild July temps and wildfire smoke Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mostly cloudy to start in Portland with morning temps in the upper 50’s. Marine layer should break up around 10am. On to mostly sunny skies with daytime highs in the low 80’s.



Wildfire smoke remains east of the Cascades for the weekend. A slight shift in winds for the southern half of the state under a SW flow means hazy skies may be more noticeable around the Medford area and the southern Cascades. No change expected for Portland.



Last check on Bootleg Fire shows a growth of more than 46,000 acres in a 24-hour period. Now at 273,852 acres. This one continues to producer pyrocumulus that builds up each night. Echo tops indicated 36,000 feet Friday night.



The Bootleg Fire is now approaching the size of the Beachie Creek and Lions Head fires when the two merged last September to a combined 313,000 acres. A quick look at historic mega fires in Oregon puts the Bootleg Fire in the top 5 biggest modern-day fires. Much larger fires were recorded in the 1800’s and early 1900’s.

Go to this link to see a historic timeline of major OR wildfires that surpass 500,000 acres

1) 2012 Long Draw Fire: 557,648 acres

2) 2002 Biscuit Fire: 500,000 acres

3) 2014 Buzzard Complex Fires: 396,017 acres

4) 2020 Lions Head & Beachie Creek Complex: 313,000 acres

5) current Bootleg Fire: 273,852 acres



Air quality alert and Red Flag Warning issued for the Klamath Basin.

AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert until Monday Evening. * WHAT…High concentration of smoke particulates from the Bootleg fire. * WHERE…Lake and Klamath counties. * WHEN…Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS…Smoke can irritate the eyes, lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk to adverse health effects include infants, young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant women. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQs Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free Oregon AIR app on your smartphone. Things you can do to protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high: * Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. * Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. * Use high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. * Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels. * If you have heart or lung disease or asthma, follow your healthcare providers advice. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=air%20quality%20alert



Cat 4 hurricane Felicia in the Eastern Pacific