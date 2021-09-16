Grab a jacket! Thursday morning brings chilly temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Thursday morning’s chilly temperatures might conjure up The Weekend’s “I can’t feel my face when I’m with you” — but you might not like it. Portland and communities within the metro area will wake up to low temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s. The normal low at PDX on this date is 54º.
The 30s are a real possibility in outlying valley locations like Battle Ground, Longview, McMinnville. Why there? This is where the sky has been clear all night and morning, the wind calm and dew points are in the low 40s and upper 30s. This is also why some areas may also develop frost — nothing widespread but noticeable if it’s on your grass or your car.
Daytime highs reach the low 70s today in the Willamette Valley. So get outside and soak up the sun before the big soaker arrives tomorrow.
Special Weather Statement, National Weather Service
The weather pattern will change later this week as a series of strong, wet cold fronts will bring an end to this long dry and hot summer. Overnight temperatures will cool into the lower to mid 40s tonight, with some of our more exposed and traditionally cooler locales dropping down into the 30s. With the potential of frost in outlying rural areas, consider taking time and precautions to protect any temperature sensitive plants. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the 70s through Thursday, then cool to the 60s for Friday into this weekend. A strong cold front will push into the region Friday night, bringing the first significant widespread rain to the region since last spring.
Rain may be heavy along the front, and may be heavy enough to cause localized debris flows in recently burned areas such as Santiam Canyon, the upper McKenzie River Valley, as well as the Bull, Middle Fork, and Rough Patch fire complexes. Elsewhere, heavy rainfall rates Friday night may lead to some ponding on roadways and minor urban flooding issues in areas of poor drainage. Overall expected rainfall amounts may still be adjusted between now and the event, but at this point 1 to 2 inches of rain are expected for the inland valleys by Monday morning, with 2 to 4 inches possible along the coast and across the higher terrain. With the expected rainfall, any clogged drains or gutters could easily overfill. With the dry weather through Thursday, consider checking outdoor drains, roof gutters, and other areas with poor drainage and clearing out the dead leaves and debris.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=special%20weather%20statement