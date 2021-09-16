Grab a jacket! Thursday morning brings chilly temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Thursday morning’s chilly temperatures might conjure up The Weekend’s “I can’t feel my face when I’m with you” — but you might not like it. Portland and communities within the metro area will wake up to low temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s. The normal low at PDX on this date is 54º.

The 30s are a real possibility in outlying valley locations like Battle Ground, Longview, McMinnville. Why there? This is where the sky has been clear all night and morning, the wind calm and dew points are in the low 40s and upper 30s. This is also why some areas may also develop frost — nothing widespread but noticeable if it’s on your grass or your car.

Daytime highs reach the low 70s today in the Willamette Valley. So get outside and soak up the sun before the big soaker arrives tomorrow.

