Be prepared for the heat this Memorial Day weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A big warm up is happening this Memorial Day weekend! Temperatures today starts in the upper 40’s. By the afternoon valley temps peak in the upper 70’s to low 80’s. Expect the low to mid 80’s by Sunday.

Will we top 90°? We’ll get close on Memorial Day but most inland pockets of the Willamette Valley remain in the upper 80’s. Tuesday will most likely be our first 90° day for Portland this year.

Be prepared for cold river temperatures this holiday weekend. Remember your life jacket, sunscreen, sunglasses, and keep drinking your water.

Weather advisories and warnings

Waters from Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA from 10 to 60 nm- SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY… …HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY… * WHAT…Steep to very steep seas through Saturday evening, then steep seas through Monday evening. North winds at 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and wind driven seas 7 to 11 ft. The strongest winds and highest seas will be south of Pistol River. * WHERE…All areas. * WHEN…For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 PM PDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS…Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. https://marine.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=PZZ376&warncounty=marine&firewxzone=&local_place1=25NM%20SW%20Port%20Orford%20OR&product1=Small+Craft+Advisory&lat=42.4801&lon=-124.9115#.YLHs7ahKiUk

