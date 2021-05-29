Be prepared for the heat this Memorial Day weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A big warm up is happening this Memorial Day weekend! Temperatures today starts in the upper 40’s. By the afternoon valley temps peak in the upper 70’s to low 80’s. Expect the low to mid 80’s by Sunday.
Will we top 90°? We’ll get close on Memorial Day but most inland pockets of the Willamette Valley remain in the upper 80’s. Tuesday will most likely be our first 90° day for Portland this year.
Be prepared for cold river temperatures this holiday weekend. Remember your life jacket, sunscreen, sunglasses, and keep drinking your water.
Weather advisories and warnings
Waters from Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA from 10 to 60 nm-
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY… …HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Steep to very steep seas through Saturday evening, then steep seas through Monday evening. North winds at 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt and wind driven seas 7 to 11 ft. The strongest winds and highest seas will be south of Pistol River.
* WHERE…All areas.
* WHEN…For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 PM PDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve.https://marine.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=PZZ376&warncounty=marine&firewxzone=&local_place1=25NM%20SW%20Port%20Orford%20OR&product1=Small+Craft+Advisory&lat=42.4801&lon=-124.9115#.YLHs7ahKiUk
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Hot conditions with afternoon highs in the upper 90s to 108 degrees. Isolated locations may approach 110 degrees on the hottest afternoons in the central and northern Sacramento Valley.
* WHERE…Sacramento Valley and adjacent foothills.
* WHEN…From noon Sunday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Widespread moderate to high heat risk. Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. Most vulnerable include children, the elderly, those without air conditioning, and those with chronic ailments.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hottest afternoons are forecast to occur on Memorial Day (Monday) and Tuesday. Holiday travelers, hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts should prepare for the excessive heat.https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=CAZ013&warncounty=CAC089&firewxzone=CAZ213&local_place1=15%20Miles%20S%20Dunsmuir%20CA&product1=Excessive+Heat+Warning&lat=41.0271&lon=-122.219#.YLHuKKhKiUk
