PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re starting this Friday morning in the upper 50s with hazy conditions thanks to distant wildfires. Clouds may increase in the morning then break away for the afternoon.

Daytime highs Friday will be below normal in the low 80s and a lot cooler than Thursday’s 87 at PDX.

A large upper-level low will continue gyrating offshore, directing marine air into the Willamette Valley. This marine push will help keep us in the low 80s/upper 70s category for the next two days. The marine layer may get thick enough to the point of seeing drizzle at the coast/coast range. Then da, da dah. A ridge of high pressure will take over.

Bottom line, enjoy the brief cooler weather. We start making that turn around a warmer corner Sunday/Monday and then it’s game on for the 90s next week!

One last tip — if you’re trying to view the full supermoon, technically you’re a day late. Let’s be honest though, the moon won’t notice. Clouds may get in your way from the coast to the valley Friday night to Saturday morning.

That also means you won’t be able to see the Perseid Meteor Shower. Not to mention that big ‘ol bright moon washes out the finer details of a meteor shower. Sometimes you can’t have it all.